At the beginning of June, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are releasing a new album called Council Skies, whose title was inspired by the artist Pete McKee’s book of the same name. “That’s when the whole concept of the thing started to take shape,” Gallagher said in a press release, per NME. “When I’m back in Manchester you see great swathes of your youth boarded up, gone… it’s a stark reminder that you should try to take it all in while it’s still there.”Full Article
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Council Skies”
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to headline a huge outdoor gig on Brighton's seafront
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are playing Brighton seafront this summer.
BANG Showbiz
Noel Gallagher says he's 'hopeful' as he opens up on split from wife Sara
The Oasis rocker - who is now solo with High Flying Birds - split from wife Sara, with whom he shares two sons, earlier this year.
Tamworth Herald