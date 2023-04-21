Watch Iggy Pop Cover “Walk On The Wild Side” With Duff McKagan & Chad Smith At LA Tour Opener

Today is Iggy Pop’s birthday. The man born James Osterberg Jr. is now 76 years old, and he’s looking as terrifyingly sinewy as ever. At the beginning of this year, Iggy released Every Loser, an album the he and mega-producer Andrew Watt recorded with an all-star backing band that included Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. Last night, Iggy started off a short West Coast tour at LA’s Regent Theater, and he marked the occasion by covering a classic from one of his peers.