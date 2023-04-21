BTS’ Suga Releases D-Day, Featuring Posthumous Ryuichi Sakamoto Collaboration

Earlier this month, the Japanese art-rock master Ryuichi Sakamoto died after living with cancer for a long time. Sakamoto was 71 when he died, and he kept working right up until the end of his life. During his lifetime, Sakamoto collaborated with a great many artists across a great many disciplines. Sakamoto might be gone now, but another of his collaborations has just come out. This time, he’s featured on a new solo song from the BTS member Suga.