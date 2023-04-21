Royal Family Shares Photo of Late Queen Elizabeth with Her Great-Grandchildren - And a Few Children Are Noticeably Missing
Published
Kensington Palace is celebrating the late Queen Elizabeth‘s 97th birthday with a never-before-seen photo. On Friday (April 21), Prince William and Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) marked the first birthday since the Queen‘s passing with a sweet photo of Queen Elizabeth surrounded by almost all of her great-grandchildren taken by Kate last summer. Keep reading [...]Full Article