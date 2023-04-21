Mark Stewart, the musician best-known for leading convulsive post-punkers the Pop Group, has died. Stewart’s Twitter reports that he died earlier today; no cause of death has been reported. Stewart was 62.Full Article
The Pop Group’s Mark Stewart Dead At 62
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mark Stewart, frontman of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
Mark Stewart, frontman of the experimental post-punk band The Pop Group, has died at the age of 62.
Sky News
Bristol band The Pop Group's Mark Stewart dies aged 62
His record label announced the singer died in the early hours of Friday.
BBC News