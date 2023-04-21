Frank Ocean’s Ice Rink Will Cost Coachella Millions, But They’re Trying To Get Someone Else To Use It

The fallout from Frank Ocean’s Coachella fiasco continues. Ocean’s feverishly anticipated Coachella headlining set Sunday — his first live performance in six years — went awry when he suffered an ankle injury at the festival site and scrapped plans for a planned onstage ice-rink, which was to feature about 120 skaters who’d been rehearsing for weeks. He ultimately canceled his appearance at the festival’s second weekend and will be replaced this Sunday by new headliners blink-182 and a closing set from Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again..