Evil Dead Rise is a movie for sickos by sickos
Polygon0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Biggest Unanswered Questions In Evil Dead Rise
Upworthy
Learn More Come and get some because "Evil Dead" is back. The wild, not-quite-zombie movie franchise began with Sam Raimi's "The..
Advertisement
More coverage
Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin says families are a horror movie
Upworthy
As the first Evil Dead film in 10 years, Evil Dead Rise has no problem reinventing Sam Raimi’s iconically gonzo horror franchise...
-
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Leads Quartet of Newcomers, but ‘Mario’ Will Still Be Box Office King
Upworthy
-
Box Office: ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ to Rule Over ‘Evil Dead Rise’ and ‘Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant’
Upworthy
-
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Could Surprise With Potential $20M+ Opening As ‘Super Mario Bros’ Stay In Charge
Upworthy
-
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Used 1,700 Gallons of Blood to Make the Year’s Goriest Movie: ‘I Wanted Blood to Be a Character’
Upworthy