Watch Wet Leg Bring Out Dave Grohl To Scream On “Ur Mum” At Coachella

Wet Leg returned to Coachella last night for a set on the Mojave stage. During their performance, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers brought out Dave Grohl to help them do a “longest and loudest scream.” As they wrapped up “Ur Mum,” Teasdale asked the audience to help them scream it out, and lo and behold, Grohl (who just announced a new Foo Fighters album) popped up to scream along with the band. (Fun fact: Prior to playing drums in Nirvana, Grohl used to be in the DC hardcore punk band Scream when he was still a teenager.)