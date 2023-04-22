Watch Wet Leg Bring Out Dave Grohl To Scream On “Ur Mum” At Coachella

Watch Wet Leg Bring Out Dave Grohl To Scream On “Ur Mum” At Coachella

stereogum

Published

Wet Leg returned to Coachella last night for a set on the Mojave stage. During their performance, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers brought out Dave Grohl to help them do a “longest and loudest scream.” As they wrapped up “Ur Mum,” Teasdale asked the audience to help them scream it out, and lo and behold, Grohl (who just announced a new Foo Fighters album) popped up to scream along with the band. (Fun fact: Prior to playing drums in Nirvana, Grohl used to be in the DC hardcore punk band Scream when he was still a teenager.)

Full Article