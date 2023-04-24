Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty Charged With Three Felonies For Attacking Denver Police

Neil Hagerty of Royal Trux and Howling Hex was arrested this month in Denver for allegedly attacking a group of police officers who were performing a well check on him, including slashing one officer across the throat with his own badge. Now, as the Denver Post reports, Hagerty, 57, has been charged with three felonies related to the incident: one count of second-degree assault of a police officer and two counts of attempting to disarm a peace officer.