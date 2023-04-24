Halle Bailey Opens Up About Being In Love With Boyfriend DDG, Criticism of 'The Little Mermaid' & Relationship With Beyonce in 'British Vogue' Interview
Halle Bailey is opening up about her personal and professional life. The 23-year-old The Little Mermaid actress got candid in a new interview with British Vogue, out now. During the conversation, Halle spoke about her relationship with DDG, as well as criticism for The Little Mermaid, representation, family and her relationship with Beyonce. Find out [...]Full Article