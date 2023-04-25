Album Of The Week: Jessie Ware That! Feels Good!

That … feels good! That feels … good! That! feels! good! Jessie Ware’s fifth studio album begins with a chorus intoning its title in various degrees of breathiness, an ecstatic introduction to the world that Ware has built up for herself these past few years. She’s fully committed to the bit. After being called a modern dance diva for a decade, she has made good on that promise, embraced all the theatricality that comes with such a designation. If her last album was slightly tentative (What’s Your Pleasure?, she asked), her new one is emphatically horny — a celebration of life’s most carnal desires, packaged in sumptuous elegance. “Pleasure is a right!” she shouts on that opening track, a nod to the album that kicked off this exciting new chapter for Ware. It’s deliciously fun, a doubling down on the sort of music that’s going to go ahead and let you let loose to something as ludicrous as one of the title track’s many hooks: “I got something I can’t describe/ A little something to get you high/ Sugar ‘n’ salt it, lick that lime/ Lick, lick, lick, lick that, get in line.”