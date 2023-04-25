LL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells Tour With The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tons Of Guests

In 2019, LL Cool J won a lawsuit against Guerrilla Union, the promoters of the Rock The Bells festivals, over the fest’s name. Rock The Bells was named after LL’s classic 1985 song, and a judge gave LL control over that name. Last year, LL staged his own Rock The Bells festival in New York. This summer, LL is taking Rock The Bells on tour, but it won’t be a festival. This time, it’ll be more of a revue, a touring version of the all-star hip-hop salute that was the highlight of this year’s Grammy Awards.