Loma Prieta – “Glare”

Bay Area post-hardcore greats Loma Prieta have been around for almost 20 years, but they go long periods without releasing new music. It’s been eight years since Loma Prieta released Self Portrait, their most recent LP. In the time since then, there’s been a two-song single, 2019’s “Continuum” b/w “Fate.” Last year, the band released a minute-and-a-half rager called “Sunlight.” That turned out to be the first taste of their new album Last, which is finally coming out this summer.