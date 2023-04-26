‘Harry Potter’ Star Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes His First Child With Partner Erin Darke
Published
"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with partner Erin Darke, the couple announced.Full Article
Published
"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with partner Erin Darke, the couple announced.Full Article
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with his long-term partner.
Daniel Radcliffe is officially a father! He was seen pushing a baby stroller with his girlfriend, Erin Darke, in NYC.