ESPN’s JJ Redick Fires Back at First Take Colleagues Questioning Kawhi Leonard Injury: ‘It’s Very Obvious That You’ve Played Zero High-Level Basketball’
Published
Former NBA player JJ Redick took exception to his colleagues on First Take questioning the legitimacy of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard’s latest injury. Leonard played the first two games of the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. Then, the Clippers made the surprise announcement that Leonard would miss Game 3 with […]Full Article