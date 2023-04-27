Morgan Wallen Rep Denies He Was Too Drunk To Play Canceled Oxford, MS Concert

On Sunday, embattled country singer Morgan Wallen abruptly canceled his show in Oxford, Mississippi. At the time, he cited a doctor’s order for vocal rest. Days after the show, however, a TikTok user shared a video of a venue security guard saying Wallen “losing his voice is bull crap.” According to the Los Angeles Times, the guard also claimed the singer “couldn’t walk,” was “too drunk” to perform, and left the venue in an ambulance. Now, Wallen’s label, Big Loud, is denying those version of events. In a statement, Big Loud CEO and co-founder Seth England said that the singer “cancelled Sunday’s show at Oxford because he lost his voice. He is on vocal rest per his doctor’s orders and he’s doing everything he can to be back at 100%.”