Lenny Kravitz Pays Tribute To Harry Belafonte With “How Long Have You Been Blind” Cover

Lenny Kravitz is paying tribute to his friend Harry Belafonte, who died of congestive heart failure yesterday at 96. In a video posted to his YouTube account, Kravitz performed a cover of “How Long Have You Been Blind,” which was originally done by Dakota Sioux musician and political activist Floyd “Red Crow” Westerman and appeared on 1982’s This Land Is Your Mother. (Westerman, who also appeared in films such as 1990’s Dances With Wolves), famously became involved in Belafonte’s campaign against the spread of nuclear power.) Belafonte performed the song numerous times in the 1980s. “Rest in power, king,” Kravitz wrote in tribute to Belafonte. Watch his cover below.