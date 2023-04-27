Watch Katy Perry Sing “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” At Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Tribute

Watch Katy Perry Sing "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together" At Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Tribute

Yesterday, the show-business icon Carol Burnett celebrated her 90th birthday, and NBC aired its tribute special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which taped last month. Burnett used to end episodes of The Carol Burnett Show, the sketch-comedy series that ran from 1967 to 1978, with “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together,” a song that Burnett’s husband Joe Hamilton wrote for her. On last night’s special, Katy Perry, herself a kind of show-business icon, sang the song to Burnett.

