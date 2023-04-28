The National – “The Alcott” (Feat Taylor Swift)

The National’s new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is out now. That means so is “The Alcott,” their new song featuring Taylor Swift. We already have extensive evidence of what Swift sounds like over Aaron Dessner production, and we’ve even heard her duet with Matt Berninger on the evermore track “Coney Island.” Now we get to see what happens when she’s decidedly on the National’s turf rather than welcoming them into her world.