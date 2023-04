Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are engaged! The 55-year-old mother of Miley Cyrus and the 53-year-old Prison Break British-Australian actor got engaged, she confirmed on social media over the weekend with a photo of her diamond engagement ring. “A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell,” she captioned the post. Keep reading to find out more… Two [...]