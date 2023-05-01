Greg Mendez Got Clean, Honed His Craft, And Made The Best Album Of His Life

Greg Mendez has been around for a while, but you might not have noticed. He’s been a fixture of the Philly DIY scene since 2006, when he landed in the city from the New Jersey suburbs, though he didn’t put out a full-length until 2016. That was Phone Records, which was followed by ¯ \_(ツ)_/ ¯ in 2017 and Cherry Hell in 2020. His fourth album, a self-titled release out this week, is a quiet masterpiece. Mendez’s unrefined, plaintive voice, his piercing melodies, and his conversational but haunting lyrics all mark him out as one of the best songwriters to come out of a city teeming with great songwriters.