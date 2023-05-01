Fall Out Boy Selling Vinyl Made From Their Tears

Back in the ’90s, when many of us first learned the word “emo,” there was a pervasive stereotype that people would cry at emo shows. If you ever admitted to liking a Promise Ring song or whatever, then there’s a good chance your friends would mock you relentlessly for being a crybaby. That stereotype had pretty much disappeared by the time Fall Out Boy became one of the biggest bands on the planet. But now FOB are out here selling records packaged with “real tears from the band.”