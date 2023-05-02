Right now, Ed Sheeran is in the middle of a plagiarism trial. The heirs of Ed Townsend, the late songwriter who co-write “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye, are claiming that Sheeran lifted part of the melody for his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” from that song. The trial already had huge consequences for the entire idea of chord progressions in songwriting, and now it’s got even more potential consequences. Ed Sheeran says that if the Manhattan jury finds against him, he’ll quit music.Full Article
Ed Sheeran Says He’ll Quit Music If Found Liable In Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Trial
