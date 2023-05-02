Nick Cave Defends Accepting Invitation To King’s Coronation: “I Am Not A Monarchist”

Nick Cave is one of the celebrities that will be attending King Charles III’s coronation later this week. Over the weekend, it was reported that Cave would appear at the ceremony as part of a delegation representing Australia, alongside Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, soccer player Sam Kerr, comedian Adam Hills, and artist Jasmine Coe. Cave addressed some incredulous fans in the most recent edition of his The Red Hand Files newsletter, one of whom asked bluntly: “Why the fuck are you going to the King’s coronation?”