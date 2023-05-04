Alex G Announces Vinyl-Only Live Album Live From Union Transfer

Alex G’s music has long defined the sound of Philadelphia indie, and now he’s releasing an album documenting performances in that city. Live From Union Transfer is a new limited edition, vinyl-only live LP culled from three shows at the esteemed Philly venue in November 2022, wrapping up a tour in support of last year’s God Save The Animals. Out June 30, the 14-song record will be a available in a limited hand-numbered edition of 3,500 on tangerine-colored vinyl. It features Mr. Giannascoli backed by John Heywood (bass/vocals), Sam Acchione (guitar/keys/vocals), Tom Kelly (drums), and Molly Germer (violin/keys/vocals).