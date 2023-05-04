Think Tank Turns 20

The end of a century had come and gone. Or, as another British band once put it, a new decade was fully upon us. Britpop, the era Blur had helped define, was thoroughly in the rearview. Its principal acts were fracturing or wandering. By the early ’00s, Pulp had returned with a final post-script, We Love Life, then called it a day. Oasis were in wilderness years, flailing from experimentation on 2000’s Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants to treading water on 2002’s Heathen Chemistry. New voices — Doves, Elbow, Travis, Coldplay — were putting their mark on British rock music. Blur had already given their arc as powerful a final statement as you could imagine for back in 1999, with 13, and Damon Albarn was now soaring on the success of his new band Gorillaz. We didn’t quite know it then, but there wasn’t any guarantee Blur would continue to exist — and there was legitimate reason to wonder if it should. What, exactly, was Blur’s role meant to be in the ’00s?