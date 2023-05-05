AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding inside Kerala mosque amid The Kerala Story row: 'Love for humanity...'
Oscar winning musician A R Rahman on Thursday retweeted a video of Hindu marriage held in a Mosque in Alappuzha with a comment..
Oscar winner musician AR Rahman had retweeted the video, captioned as "Here is another #KeralaStory", shared by a page on Twitter.