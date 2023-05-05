American Football Bought The Iconic American Football House

In 1999, the pioneering Midwestern emo band American Football released their self-titled debut album. Shortly thereafter, they broke up. In the band’s absence, the image on that album’s cover — the exterior of a house in the band’s Urbana hometown — became the main image that people associated with the music. When American Football came back, they used the same house for the cover of their 2016 reunion LP. The house also became the backdrop for their reunion tour and the setting of their “Never Meant” video. And now American Football have gone ahead and bought the house.