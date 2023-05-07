Watch Katy Perry Sing At King’s Coronation After Struggling To Find Her Seat

Watch Katy Perry Sing At King’s Coronation After Struggling To Find Her Seat

stereogum

Published

Katy Perry was one of the performers at King Charles III’s coronation concert ceremony. She opened up with her 2013 single “Roar,” ushered in by a gigantic firework lion, and then talked a little bit about her experience at yesterday’s coronation. Then she sang her Teenage Dream hit “Firework.” Let’s appreciate the irony of Perry singing a song with the lyrics “Just own the night/ Like the Fourth Of July” at the King’s coronation.

