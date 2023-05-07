Katy Perry was one of the performers at King Charles III’s coronation concert ceremony. She opened up with her 2013 single “Roar,” ushered in by a gigantic firework lion, and then talked a little bit about her experience at yesterday’s coronation. Then she sang her Teenage Dream hit “Firework.” Let’s appreciate the irony of Perry singing a song with the lyrics “Just own the night/ Like the Fourth Of July” at the King’s coronation.Full Article
Watch Katy Perry Sing At King’s Coronation After Struggling To Find Her Seat
