Watch Bad Bunny Do Some Crazy Shit In A San Juan Street Fight On WWE Backlash

Long before he was arguably the biggest pop star on the planet, Bad Bunny was a gigantic wrestling fan. He’s carried that fandom with him ever since, dancing alongside luminaries like Ric Flair and Booker T in his videos. Over the past few years, Bad Bunny has gone from wrestling fan to participant. Last year, he was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, and that led to a shockingly decent tag-team match at last year’s WrestleMania. This past weekend, Bad Bunny had his first WWE singles match. Once again, it was better than anyone could’ve expected.