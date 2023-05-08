Long before he was arguably the biggest pop star on the planet, Bad Bunny was a gigantic wrestling fan. He’s carried that fandom with him ever since, dancing alongside luminaries like Ric Flair and Booker T in his videos. Over the past few years, Bad Bunny has gone from wrestling fan to participant. Last year, he was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, and that led to a shockingly decent tag-team match at last year’s WrestleMania. This past weekend, Bad Bunny had his first WWE singles match. Once again, it was better than anyone could’ve expected.Full Article
Watch Bad Bunny Do Some Crazy Shit In A San Juan Street Fight On WWE Backlash
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bad Bunny Is a Wrestling Legend
Sports Illustrated
WWE struck gold with Bad Bunny. The mega star wrestled the match of his life on Saturday night at Backlash, defeating Damian Priest..
-
Bad Bunny Outclasses WWE Superstar Damian Priest in Epic ‘San Juan Street Fight’ at Backlash
Upworthy
-
WWE Backlash 2023 Results: The Best And Worst Moments
Upworthy
-
WWE Backlash 2023 Results: Winners And Grades From San Juan Puerto Rico
Upworthy
-
Backlash live results and analysis: Bad Bunny vs. Priest, Rhodes vs. Lesnar
ESPN
Advertisement
More coverage
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners And Grades From Puerto Rico On May 5, 2023
WWE SmackDown from San Juan Puerto Rico advertised Cody Rhodes’ SmackDown return as he prepares to face 45-year-old Brock Lesnar..
Upworthy