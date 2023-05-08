Watch Taylor Swift Debut “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” With Aaron Dessner In Nashville

Every show on Taylor Swift’s gigantic Eras tour has been an event, but it seems like Taylor saved a bunch of big moment for this past weekend’s three-night stand in Nashville, one of her adapted hometowns. On Friday night, Taylor announced the forthcoming release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and she sang “Nothing New” with her opener Phoebe Bridgers. (Phoebe’s set also included an appearance from all three members of boygenius. That’s good shit!) Saturday saw tour debuts of “Out Of The Woods” and “Fifteen.” Last night, Taylor brought out her friend and collaborator, the “kind, wonderful genius” Aaron Dessner, and the two of them performed a Midnights highlight live for the first time.