Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger & More Perform at Coronation Concert for King Charles & Moving Speech From Prince William - Watch the Performances, Highlights & See Photos!
Published
Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger are putting on a fabulous show! The entertainers, along with stars like Katy Perry (see all the photos from her performance right here!), Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli entertained audiences while celebrating the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Coronation Concert on Sunday (May 7) [...]Full Article