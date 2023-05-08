Sum 41 Are Calling It Quits

Sum 41 Are Calling It Quits

stereogum

Published

Sum 41 are breaking up. The Ontario pop-punk staples, who rose to fame via their rap-infused TRL favorite “Fat Lip” in 2001, shared a message on their social channels today announcing that they will be disbanding after releasing and touring behind their upcoming double album Heaven :x: Hell.

Full Article