Hall-of-fame quarterback Brett Favre has joined the calls to boycott Fox News in support of the recently-fired Tucker Carlson. On Monday, Favre tweeted a clip from The Megyn Kelly Show. In the clip, Kelly urges viewers to refrain from watching Fox News after the network “silenced” Carlson with his sudden firing. “I’m with Tucker,” Favre […]Full Article
Brett Favre Calls for Fox News Boycott: ‘I’m With Tucker’
