The Kerala Story: After West Bengal bans film, UP makes it tax free
Published
A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to ban The Kerala Story, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has declared it tax-free in the state.Full Article
Published
A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to ban The Kerala Story, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has declared it tax-free in the state.Full Article
The controversy around The Kerala Story has turned into a major political battle between the parties. With the Mamata Banerjee led..
Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the film 'The Kerala Story' to avoid..