On Tuesday, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS member Jimin will be collaborating with American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for a project titled ‘Angel Pt. 1’. The track will be a part of the the 10th installment of the `Fast and Furious` franchise ‘Fast X’. The song will be released on May 18, 2023