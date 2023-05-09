The Australian band POND have canceled their planned North American tour dates after frontman Nicholas Allbrook’s visa was not approved by the United States government. The group, who previously toured in the States this past fall, were set to return this month for another run of dates, but last week they announced they would have to cancel their shows in Nashville and Atlanta, which included a stop at the Shaky Knees music festival.Full Article
POND Cancel North American Tour Due To Visa Issues
