Rita Lee, Os Mutantes Co-Founder And Brazil’s “Queen Of Rock,” Dead At 75

Rita Lee, a co-founder of the legendary Tropicália rock band Os Mutantes who stood as Brazil’s “Queen of Rock,” has died. Lee’s family confirms to Reuters that she died Monday after a two-year battle with lung cancer. She was 75.

