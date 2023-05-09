Rita Lee, a co-founder of the legendary Tropicália rock band Os Mutantes who stood as Brazil’s “Queen of Rock,” has died. Lee’s family confirms to Reuters that she died Monday after a two-year battle with lung cancer. She was 75.Full Article
Rita Lee, Os Mutantes Co-Founder And Brazil’s “Queen Of Rock,” Dead At 75
stereogum0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rita Lee, Os Mutantes Co-Founder and Brazillian Rock Singer, Dies at 75
Rita Lee, one of Brazil’s top-selling rock artists and an original member of the tropicalia band Os Mutantes, died on May 5 after..
Upworthy