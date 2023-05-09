Dolly Parton’s Rock Album ROCKSTAR Has Dozens Of Legendary Rockers And Kid Rock

Last year, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but only after she initially rejected the honor because she didn’t consider herself a rock musician. She then set out to make a rock album and talked up some of the high-profile collaborations she had planned. Well, Dolly Parton’s rock album is officially on the way: It’s called ROCKSTAR and it will be released on November 17.

