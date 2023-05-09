Late last year, the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three counts related to his 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January, but his lawyers repeatedly requested a new trial, a request that has now been officially denied by a Los Angeles judge, as Billboard reports.Full Article
Tory Lanez Denied New Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
