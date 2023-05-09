Tory Lanez Denied New Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez Denied New Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

stereogum

Published

Late last year, the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three counts related to his 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January, but his lawyers repeatedly requested a new trial, a request that has now been officially denied by a Los Angeles judge, as Billboard reports.

Full Article