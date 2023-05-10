Watch Busta Rhymes And Janet Jackson Perform “What’s It Gonna Be?” Live Together For The First Time
In 1998, Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson teamed up for "What's It Gonna Be?," a single from Busta's album Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front. The song was an MTV mainstay and reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Busta's highest-charting hit as a lead artist. (He later made it to #2 as a guest on the Pussycat Dolls' "Don't Cha.") Despite the success, Busta and Janet never performed "What's It Gonna Be?" live together onstage.