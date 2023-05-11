Obongjayar – “Just Cool”

Last year, the London-based Nigerian musician Obongjayar released his debut album, Some Nights I Dream Of Doors, which arrived after a few years worth of EPs and high-profile collaborations. Today, he’s back with “Just Cool,” his first new track since that album’s release a year ago, which promises to be the first in a series of new material from the singer this year. “Everyone is on edge! How could we not be?” Obongjayar said in a statement, continuing: