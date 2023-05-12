Lil Durk – “All My Life” (Feat. J. Cole)

Lil Durk and J. Cole are both big rap stars, but they aren’t the most obvious emcees to pair up on a track. So it’s interesting to hear them aligned on “All My Life,” a single from Durk’s upcoming album Almost Healed. The song is firmly entrenched in hip-hop’s inspirational ballad subgenre, built around a chorale of children singing, “All my life, they’ve been trying to keep me down/ All this time, never thought I would make it out.” It almost sounds like an interpolation of the K-Ci & JoJo song, but not quite. Watch director Steve Cannon’s video for “All My Life” below.