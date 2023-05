There were so many stars at the Fast X: Road To Rome premiere! Held at The Colosseum in Rome, Italy on Friday (May 12), Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, and John Cena hit the red carpet with all their co-stars in the movie. Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Meadow Walker, Jordana Brewster, Leo Abelo Perry, Michelle Rodriguez, [...]