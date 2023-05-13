Kelly Clarkson Responds To Exposé Alleging Toxic Working Environment At Her Talk Show

On Friday, Rolling Stone published a damning exposé alleging a history of toxic behavior behind the scenes at Kelly Clarkson’s NBC daytime talk show. Current and former staffers spoke to the magazine about being subject to verbal and emotional abuse by the show’s producers, particularly executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda, whom one person referred to as a “monster.” One major caveat, however: all of the employees spoke kindly of Clarkson and maintained that the “fantastic” host had “no clue how unhappy her staff is.” Now, Clarkson has responded.