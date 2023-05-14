'Superman: Legacy' Casting: Rumored Frontrunners Revealed for Roles of Superman, Lois Lane & Lex Luthor! List Includes 1 Star Who Auditioned for Another DC Movie & News About Alleged Competitor
Published
A list of actors rumored to be in the running to star in James Gunn and Peter Safran‘s Superman: Legacy is beginning to emerge. Fans of the DC Universe have been on the edge of their seats for a while now, waiting to see who will replace Henry Cavill as Superman after he was let [...]Full Article