Lil Wayne Ends Tour Closer Early Due To Low Energy Crowd

For this past month, Lil Wayne has been on his Welcome To Tha Carter tour, his first full-scale North American trek in four years. Those shows have featured Wayne digging deep into his catalog of mixtape classics, and they’ve mostly gotten good reviews. But when Wayne came to the Wiltern in Los Angeles for the last stop on the tour, he didn’t appreciate the response that he and his proteges got from the crowd. Wayne reportedly took the stage late, and he ended the show after half an hour.