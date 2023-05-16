Watch Steve Earle, David Byrne, Kurt Vile, & Terry Allen Play Together At John Henry’s Friends Benefit In NYC

Once a year, Steve Earle holds his John Henry’s Friends benefit at New York’s Town Hall, raising money for children diagnosed with autism. Earle always gets some big names to play the show; in 2021, Bruce Springsteen opened for him. Last night, Earle did something different with the benefit. Rather than a bunch of separate acts, he had four great singer-songwriters all sharing the stage all night: Earle himself, David Byrne, Kurt Vile, and Terry Allen.