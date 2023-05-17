Sheff G And Sleepy Hallow Indicted On Conspiracy Charges

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, two of the biggest rappers in the world of Brooklyn drill, are among 32 people who have been charged in a 140-count indictment that Manhattan prosecutors announced at a press conference yesterday. As The New York Times reports, authorities claim that Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, was funding gang activity, including shootings, in Brooklyn — funding two Brooklyn gangs, the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways, that formed an alliance to fight against mutual enemies.