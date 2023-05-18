Kylie Minogue Reveals Early Lyrics For Gustin Covere– “Padam Padam On 60 Songs That Explain The ”

Australian pop legend Kylie Minogue recently announced plans to follow 2020’s Disco with a new album called Tension. It’s set to come out this fall, but its first single sounds like an absolute summer banger. “Padam Padam,” the album’s opening track, takes its name from the sound that your heart makes when Kylie decides to take you home. It’s a sleek, thumping, catchy-as-hell dance-pop jam, and Kylie knows exactly how to deliver a song like that.